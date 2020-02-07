Man convicted of obstruction, witness intimidation in robbery and drug trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A West Harrison man was convicted of conspiracy to commit intimidation and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice by a Dearborn County jury.
Eli Ramey, 31, was originally arrested in April 2018 on charges of dealing methamphetamine and robbery with a deadly weapon, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
Deddens said as that case was being prepared for trial, Ramey, while incarcerated, recruited two people to locate a witness in the Dearborn Circuit Court case, with the intention to prevent the witness from appearing for court proceedings or to induce the witness to alter his testimony.
The two individuals, Richard Oldfield and his girlfriend, Chelsea Tyler, located the witness and Oldfield directly threatened the witness, according to Deddens.
“Ramey’s scheme, and similar behavior, constitutes a direct threat to the administration of justice. We cannot and will not tolerate strong arm tactics against witnesses in criminal trials,” Deddens said in a news release.
Ramey is facing a maximum sentence of five years on both counts.
Sentencing is not yet scheduled.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.