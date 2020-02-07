Marquette faces tough test vs No. 19 Butler

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 73 percent of Marquette's scoring this season. For Butler, Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have scored 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 74 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.