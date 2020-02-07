Middletown police searching for missing teen with autism

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Middletown police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who is autistic and non-verbal to strangers.
Police said Daniel Thiel was last seen Friday morning near the Red Roof Inn located at 3510 Commerce Drive.
He is described as a white male, 5′10″, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a Captain America sweatshirt with cargo pants.
Police said it is possible that he is somewhere in the wooded area near Red Roof Inn and McDonald.
If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.
