Milwaukee looks to sweep IUPUI

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Milwaukee has leaned on senior leadership this year while IUPUI has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Panthers, seniors Te'Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, Josh Thomas and DeAndre Abram have combined to account for 67 percent of the team's scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Marcus Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Mike DePersia have combined to score 56 percent of IUPUI's points this season, including 65 percent of the team's points over its last five games.