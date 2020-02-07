Police: Loveland man accused of exposing himself to young girl

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - Loveland police say a man turned himself in after he was accused of exposing his genitals to a young girl.
Police say Brandon Montoya called the 5-year-old over to his vehicle after he pulled into a parking lot on West Loveland Avenue on Jan. 23, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Montoya denied the allegations when he was interviewed by police and said he’d stopped to eat a cheeseburger.
Video from a neighbor showed the suspect’s car had two different wheels on the left side, according to a news release from the City of Loveland.
A cold case from 2016 helped police identify the owner and driver of the car in the video, the release says.
Montoya, 39, is charged with child enticement and two counts of public indecency.
The Loveland Police Department asks anyone with information on this incident or other similar incidents to contact Det. Anthony Peccord at 513-774-3009.
