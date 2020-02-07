Winter Weather Advisory - Snow Saturday AM.

Another snow-maker will arrive between 3 AM and 5 AM (depending how far east you are in the FOX19 NOW viewing area) and bring more light snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 AM Saturday. Accumulations will 1” or less in most areas with the highest totals of 1” to 1.5” expected in Fayette, Union, Franklin and Butler Counties. Highest totals today were southeast of the city in Adams, Mason, Robertson and Lewis Counties with the official total at CVG of 1”.