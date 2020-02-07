Winter Weather Advisory - Snow Saturday AM.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A few flurries or a very light mix of precipitation types will continue in spots into mid evening. After that the weather will dry out – but only for a few hours.
Another snow-maker will arrive between 3 AM and 5 AM (depending how far east you are in the FOX19 NOW viewing area) and bring more light snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 AM Saturday. Accumulations will 1” or less in most areas with the highest totals of 1” to 1.5” expected in Fayette, Union, Franklin and Butler Counties. Highest totals today were southeast of the city in Adams, Mason, Robertson and Lewis Counties with the official total at CVG of 1”.
Sunday will be dry until evening when rain returns and continues through Monday. Rain could be heavy late Sunday night and Monday morning with some thunder in the area.
