Tri-state woman spreading awareness about no. 1 killer of women

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tonia Elrod died last year. Now she’s spreading awareness about the disease that killed her.
Elrod spoke to FOX19 NOW on the eve of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Day, when men and women are encouraged to wear red to spread awareness about heart disease.
“A year ago, I was living a blessed life,” Eldrod explained. “I had a great family, a great job, had a great community of friends and, health-wise, was in a great place.”
Then, after a tough workout, Elrod, 45, had a massive heart attack.
Her husband, Adam, called 911 while she says their kids watched their mother suffer. She was quickly taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Louis B. Louis, MD, chief of cardiac surgery at UCMC explains Elrod suffered a cardiac arrest at her home and again several more times at the hospital.
“Make no bones about it, Tonia died,” Louis said, "and we were able to bring her back.”
Elrod needed a stent to survive. She received plenty of physical therapy, too.
Now she’s alive and spreading the word about heart disease, the number-one killer of women in the United States.
“I don’t think you know why something happens to you,” Elrod said. “I’m grateful that I’m here and I want to use the extra time I have to enjoy time with my friends and family and to give back.”
Part of that is telling her story with the help of UC Health and the American Heart Association, through which she hopes to impart a valuable lesson: Elrod wants everyone to know CPR, so they can act fast when something doesn’t seem right.
To learn more about Go Red for Women, click here.
