Watching snow showers for Saturday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few lingering snow showers continue, however roads will be okay Friday afternoon and evening. Look for highs in the mid 30’s Friday afternoon, as we stay quiet early Friday evening.
However, heads up another round of snow is on the way for Saturday morning. This could put down a quick 1 inch in spots and cause for slick roads early as less cars are typically on the road ways Saturday morning to heat the pavement up. The window will be between 6am and noon to be on guard. Temperatures will stay in the mid 30’s Saturday and then dry Sunday in the low to mid 40’s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.