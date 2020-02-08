Cold temperatures increase number of homeless looking for help

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - February is a month that sends chills down the spine of those who advocate for the homeless.
“When you’re sleeping outside specifically and on concrete, you know, cold gets cold real fast,” Josh Spring from Greater Cincinnati Coalition for the Homeless said.
Whenever the temperature drops, the number of people who need help rises.
Long lines form outside shelters just for a chance to stay warm
“We’ve got about 56 mats so that’s about our maximum,” Spring said.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church has been housing the homeless on cold nights for the past eight years.
“We’ll try to get as many people as we can in here, especially on cold nights. But if there’s an overflow, then the police have graciously provided us transportation so that no one sleeps outside,” Pastor John Suguitan of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church said.
But doing all this work takes money.
“The shelters are completely overcrowded and struggle, certainly, to make ends meet,” Spring said.
“The funds are starting to run out... in fact, we’ve already run out of funds now so we’re really looking for help in terms of financial assistance at this time,” Pastor Suguitan said.
One of the major obstacles to helping the homeless is finding the funding to carry out the mission.
“If your heart says that increasing homelessness is not good, we need you to join with us,” Spring said.
If you would like to help, click here to donate to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.