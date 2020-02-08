'Evil took away our daughter’ says mother of Fairfield homicide victim

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Family and friends are still grieving the loss of a 23-year-old Fairfield woman.
Katherine Lobano was found dead in her apartment at 28 Chapel Hill Drive on Oct. 4, 2019.
A report from the Butler County Coroner’s Office shows Lobono died from three gunshot wounds - one to her chest, one to her stomach and one to her back.
She also had a possible bite mark on her right forearm and a ligature mark was found on her neck.
In addition, the coroner’s report says Lobano actually died on Oct. 2.
Lobono is described by her mother as “an outgoing, athletic, Jesus lover, who was unapologetically herself. She had so many friends and family who loved being with her.”
We’re told she was a Steelers fan and loved unicorns. She also worked at Sport Clips and could do a “mean fade," according to her mother.
She says her daughter had many nicknames throughout her life, “Her friends called her Kady, her mom and dad called her Bub, and she lit up any room. She was beyond funny and super smart. Everyone just loved to be around her!”
Lobono’s mother says, “Evil took away our daughter, but it will not take away the memories and the joy the rest of our lives. God is a just God and we know his heart hurts with us. I am sure he has this.”
There have been no arrests in the case.
