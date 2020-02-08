Fundraiser for Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center employee

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center is holding a fundraiser for a coworker who is hospitalized with a serious medical condition.
According to a post on the “Support the Blue” Facebook page, she’s a single mother of four teens and is out of paid time off.
The post says her father, who is retired from the Cincinnati Fire Department, is currently taking care of her children.
A bake sale is being held all weekend and any CPD/CFD members are encouraged to step by and partake.
Several baskets will also be raffled off to raise money as well.
Tickets are $5/each or 6 for $25.
The post says tickets will be sold until Feb. 28 and the winners will be selected on Feb. 29.
If you are interested in buying tickets, you can send payment via Venmo to @ennywithaG and she will send confirmation of your tickets.
