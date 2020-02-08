Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 13 games with a 115-106 victory over Indiana. Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and Fred VanVleet had 20. The Raptors haven't lost since Jan. 15 and won for the first time in Indianapolis since January 2019. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Victor Oladipo scored 15 in his first home start since returning from an injured right knee. Toronto took control with a 12-3 run late in the third quarter and never trailed again. It won despite losing six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry for the final 14 1/2 minutes with a whiplash injury. Indiana has lost four straight.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler's old-school message is as effective today as ever in college basketball. The Bulldogs prefer grit to aesthetics and are willing to do anything necessary to win. LaVall Jordan embraced this philosophy as a Bulldogs player, as a Butler assistant coach and now in his third season as the head coach. It has made a difference. One year missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years, the Bulldogs have been ranked most of the season.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Knowing its season begins less than a week after one of the biggest betting events in America, the new XFL is embracing sports betting in a major way. The league owned by wrestling impresario Vince McMahon will appeal to fans accustomed to betting on football who suddenly have nothing to bet on. Its first games come six days after the NFL's Super Bowl. From inviting sport book operators to a mini-camp to meeting with gambling companies, putting point spreads on the TV screen, and giving teams the option of seeking different numbers of points after a score, the XFL is baking sports betting into its operations.
DENVER (AP) — A former U.S. Olympic medical chief says he was fired for pressing his superiors to pursue sex-abuse and other athlete-safety issues. Bill Moreau has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. He was fired by the organization last May after working there 10 years. He says he made repeated efforts to push his superiors to act more decisively on one case of statutory rape that led the victim to having suicidal thoughts. In another case, Moreau contends officials ignored his claims to take a suicidal athlete's problems more seriously. She soon took her life. The organization says Moreau has misrepresented the causes of his firing.