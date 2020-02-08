Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ETHANE FUTURE-APPALACHIA
Ohio jobs office provides $20M for proposed ethane cracker
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio's private nonprofit development corporation says it's giving one of the developers of a proposed ethane “cracker” plant $20 million. JobsOhio spokesman Matt Englehart said in a statement Friday the money will be paid directly to a contractor for the developers to complete engineering and site-related preparation work. The Appalachian region surrounding southeastern Ohio's Belmont County has been eagerly awaiting a decision from PTTGC America LLC and partner Daelim Chemical USA about whether it will build a multi-billion dollar plant. Officials say the facility would create thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent positions.
CENTRAL STATE-PRESIDENT
Central State University announces hiring of new president
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (AP) — Central State University has announced the selection of its ninth president. The university in Wilberforce said Friday it selected Jack Thomas, who left his position at Western Illinois University last year after eight years. Thomas replaces Central State president Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, who is stepping down also after eight years. During Jackson-Hammond's tenure the school opened a new $33.5 million student center and a $24 million residence hall. Thomas called Central State, a historically black university, a special institution where he could contribute the most to its future success.
BROWNS MASCOT
Ex-Cleveland Browns mascot, Swagger, dies at age 6
CLEVELAND (AP) — The 145-pound bull mastiff that represented the Cleveland Browns for every game from 2014 until last October has died. Cleveland.com reports the family that owns Swagger confirmed that he died after suffering from cancer and a stroke at the age of six. The NFL team had announced Swagger's retirement in October but did not disclose the canine's health issues at the time. Swagger ran out of the tunnel for Cleveland Browns games at the FirstEnergy Stadium for five years. He made his last run with the team on Oct 13, before the Browns lost to the Seattle Seahawks. His son, Swagger Jr., took over for him in November.
CANDIDATE-DATING SITE
Ohio GOP strips candidate of endorsement over dating site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party's governing body has taken back its endorsement of a state House candidate. The party's chairwoman had urged Joe Dills to withdraw from the March 17 primary because he has had an account with an online dating site that encourages extramarital affairs. The GOP's state central & executive committee met Thursday night by conference call and announced it won't endorse anyone in the three-candidate primary in Clermont County. Dills blamed “insiders in Columbus” and says he has the support of Republicans in the 65th district. Dills said he signed up for an Ashley Madison account while single.
DRUG BINGE SLAYING
Man pleads guilty to shooting wrong person during meth binge
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man who targeted the wrong person while sleepless for days during a methamphetamine binge has pleaded guilty to murder in the slaying of a father of eight children and stepchildren. The Akron Beacon Journal reports 26-year-old Sonny Howard asked the family of Daniel Lee Jones for forgiveness during a court hearing Thursday in Akron. Prosecutors say Jones shot the 37-year-old Howard in Akron in January 2019 because he thought he had broken into his apartment. Howard's attorney says the slaying wouldn't have happened were it not for Howard's lack of sleep and drug use.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Extreme wind gusts, blowing snow and widespread flooding is making traveling treacherous as a storm system moves into the northeastern United States. At least five people have died in Southern states, where the water is rising in many places after days of rain. The National Weather Service is checking out reports of tornadoes in multiple states. Hundreds of people have been evacuated as their homes and cars have flooded, and many school districts have canceled classes. And when this storm front blows through, there's little room to relax, because forecasters say another major weather system is on its way.
GRANDPARENT SCAM-OHIO
Ohio police say woman lost $2,400 in 'grandparent scam
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a woman lost $2,400 in a so-called “grandparent scam” after receiving a call that her grandson was in jail. Mansfield police in north-central Ohio say the 76-year-old woman received the call Wednesday from a man claiming to be her grandson's lawyer. The Mansfield News Journal reports the woman wired $2,400 via Western Union. Police say the woman grew suspicious after the man called again and asked for $8,400, and she learned by contacting family members her grandson was fine. The Ohio Attorney General's Office regularly warns to be aware of such elder scams.
WINTER WEATHER-OHIO
Snowfall leads to Ohio school closures, multiple crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A taste of winter has led to school closures around Ohio and multiple morning crashes. Reports say 2-4 inches fell overnight in northern Ohio, with lower totals in other parts of the state. Light snow continued to fall Friday morning in central Ohio. Several districts in northern Ohio closed for the day, including Parma city schools and Canton local schools. In the Akron area, the Summit County sheriff was dealing with several accidents because of icy roads and blowing snow. Numerous districts in northwestern Ohio were either closed or starting late, with two-hour delays in Findlay, Fremont and Fostoria.
TYSON-DOUGLAS-30TH ANNIVERSARY
30 years after Tyson fight, Buster Douglas is 'feeling good'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thirty years after his startling victory against boxing titan Mike Tyson, Buster Douglas is feeling healthy and basking in the glory he says he was denied at the time. The 59-year-old fighter will be celebrated at an anniversary gala Friday in his hometown of Columbus, where he'll raise money for programs that help others who face long odds. His students throughout Columbus' parks and recreation system look up to the man they call simply “coach” as a teacher, friend and hero. Douglas' charity effort, 42 to 1, supports workforce development, diversity and soft skills training programs for at-risk youth.
ELECTION SECURITY-OHIO
8 counties fail to meet election security deadline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's secretary of state says eight counties haven't completed all parts of an election security directive he issued last year. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's directive required boards of elections in Ohio's 88 counties to complete a comprehensive security checklist by Jan. 31, 2020. The aim was to strengthen the security of Ohio's election system infrastructure. LaRose says Van Wert County's elections board is non-compliant and must take corrective action. It's been placed on administrative oversight. A message seeking comment was left with the board Thursday. LaRose says boards in the other seven counties only need to take minor actions to be fully compliant.