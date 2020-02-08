Man in custody following standoff in Lewis County, Kentucky

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A five-hour standoff in Lewis County, Kentucky Friday night came to an end after the suspect surrendered.
Indiana State Police say it started with a domestic incident in Tollesboro near Lions Club Road and Highway 10.
A man was barricaded inside a detached garage, according to Kentucky State Police.
Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution.
Troopers said people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office later said those people were beaten by the suspect.
They did not say how many people were injured or their relationship to the man.
Authorities say he came out peacefully and was taken into custody.
No word on what set the man off or if he faces any charges at this time.
