Man hit with hammer after altercation with home intruder

Mt. Orab, Ohio (FOX19) -A man was hit in the head with a hammer after an altercation with a home intruder occurred in Mt. Orab Thursday night, said Chief Bryan Mount of the Mt. Orab Police Department.
Chief Mount says they received reports of an intruder in the 400 block of Robin Avenue around 8:20 p.m.
When police arrived, they found, 29-year-old Michael Taylor, with head injuries, said Chief Mount.
Chief Mount says Taylor told officers he heard his son screaming for him from inside his home, so he went inside.
When Taylor entered the home he saw an unknown male, 44-year-old Anthony Hollen from Middletown. That was when the altercation occurred, said Chief Mount.
Chief Mount says after the altercation, the suspect fled on foot.
Taylor was treated and released from Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital, said Chief Mount.
Hollen is wanted for felonious assault, aggravated burglary and knowingly harming a victim.
Anyone with questions about Hollen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mt. Orab Police Department at 937-444-2281.
