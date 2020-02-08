More rain on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After a couple of days with a little snowfall, we will now add some rain into the mix.
Saturday night into the first half of Sunday will be dry, but only briefly. Another disturbance will drift over the region Sunday afternoon into Monday morning bringing rain showers and milder temps.
Expect low to mid 40′s Sunday, low 40′s overnight Sunday into Monday, and mid 40′s into Monday afternoon.
Tuesday looks dry but mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40′s.
More rain arrives Wednesday afternoon with a rain and snow mix in the forecast for Thursday.
Finally, by the end of the week it looks like sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday.
