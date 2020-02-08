New dialing procedures for those with 937 area code

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Residents and businesses in Butler, Warren, Highland, Clinton, Brown, and Adams counties will now have to dial 326 as an overlay to the 937 area code, said the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, PUCO.
PUCO says starting Saturday, all local calls made within the Ohio 937 area code will have to be placed using the 10 or the 11-digit phone number [area code + the 7 digit number or 1 + area code + the7 digit number].
“What happens is there’s only a given number of phone numbers for any area code,” said spokesperson of PUCO, Matt Schilling. “We are literally running out of new phone numbers for the 937 area code.”
Even though the dialing procedures have already started, residents and businesses will not see the 326 area code pop up until March 8th. At that point, those who sign up for a new phone plan may be assigned the 326 area code to their assigned number.
“We’d encourage folks to look at their speed dial, their contact list, to ensure that the area code is included,” said Schilling.
This isn’t the first time the PUCO has had to make this change.
Schilling says southeast Ohio has been through the transition and adding an area code to this zone is far easier than dividing a zone.
"A couple decades ago, when this happened, the states were actually dividing area codes and splitting people apart," said Schilling. "It turned out to be a little troublesome and caused some confusion. Now, the most popular thing to do is lay a new area code over the same geographic region."
This is the fourth time a new area code has been added to a zone in the state of Ohio.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.