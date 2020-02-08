President Trump tweets support for Pete Rose into HOF

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Pete Rose Saturday, making the case that the former Cincinnati Red should be inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Pete Rose played Major League Baseball for 24 seasons, from 1963-1986, and had more hits, 4,256, than any other player (by a wide margin),” Trump wrote in the tweet. “He gambled, but only on his own team winning, and paid a decades long price. GET PETE ROSE INTO THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME. It’s Time!”
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred denied Rose’s appeal for reinstatement in 2015 because Rose had not “presented credible evidence of a reconfigured life.” Manfred wrote in 2015 that allowing Rose to work in baseball “presents an unacceptable risk of a future violation by him.”
The National Baseball Hall of Fame does not allow players on the ineligible list to be considered for induction. Rose voluntarily accepted his place on baseball’s ineligible list on Aug. 23, 1989.
