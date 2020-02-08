Sheriff: Suspect arrested for cruelty after leaving dog in cage to die

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Friday in connection with a dog that was left in a cage to die.
The sheriff’s office says Clarence Thomas Jr. was charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals and abandoning animals.
Deputies found the 3-year-old Cane Corso in the rear parking lot of an abandoned business in Liberty Township last Wednesday.
The dog was in a black wire cage with a plastic pan underneath, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said. It was dead when deputies arrived.
“We posted this case on social media to get the word out that not only were we looking for the subject responsible for this heinous act but to let offenders know you can run but you can’t hide,” Sheriff Jones said in a news release.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.