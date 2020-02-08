Sole Bros. collect high-end sneakers to give to those in need

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sole Bros. have made it their mission to collect new or gently used high-end sneakers and give them to those in need.
“We want to give these kids something they would be proud to wear,” Kellen Newman explained. “Especially in America, where what you wear kind of makes you. So we want to give these kids good self-esteem, good self-worth.”
Newman and Curtis Harrison IV are two of the founding members of Sole Bros.
The organization came to be in 2015 when Newman and Harrison, 8th graders at the time, were talking about their love for expensive sneakers.
One of their mothers encouraged them to think of others who couldn’t afford high-end sneakers.
“We really just wanted to inspire people,” explains Curtis Harrison IV, “And I feel like we’ve inspired so many people in Cincinnati and even across the world.”
Sole Bros. helps those in need in the Tri-State but they’ve also helped kids in Ghana, Jamaica and hurricane relief in Texas.
“It’s really a life-changing experience,” explains Harrison, “Especially physically being there and seeing kids’ faces and how happy they are with just little stuff.”
“We like to see that the shoes that we give, they’re helping people and through that we’re humbled ourselves. Especially when we see kids in Ghana and Jamaica being so happy with so little," Newman said.
You will also find tennis equipment in the Sole Bros. Sneaker Closet. It is called KP’s Corner in Memory of Kyle Plush. Plush was a tennis fan and supporter of Sole Bros before he died in 2018.
Sole Bros. Sneaker Closet just recently relocated because it was within the demolition area of the new FC Cincinnati soccer stadium.
Right now New Prospect Baptist Church in Roselawn is the only Sole Bros. location but the teens have big plans to open more closets in the future.
Twice a month kids can come to New Prospect Baptist Church in conjunction with Hoops for Jesus and shop the Sole Bros closet. To find out more information on that, click here: https://www.solebrosinc.org/
