Ultimate Air Shuttle to expand to Nashville and Cleveland

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Ultimate Air Shuttle will be expanding its public charter service to Nashville and Cleveland in March.
Starting March 6, Ultimate Air Shuttle will depart from Lunken Airport to Nashville International Airport Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.
A round trip ticket will cost a total of $548 and a one-way ticket will cost $274. The company will offer a $199 special for a one-way fare on the weekend.
“Our business and leisure customers have requested service to Nashville for a long time. All of us here at Ultimate Air Shuttle are excited to finally begin the only nonstop flight to Nashville from Cincinnati. Passengers will enjoy the same FBO experience when they arrive at BNA as they have enjoyed at LUK the last 10 years” said Rick Pawlak, Senior Vice President of Ultimate Air Shuttle. “We are expanding our Cleveland schedule to keep up with customer demand. "We are always listening and evolving to best serve our customers. The schedule is built to serve the business community here in Cincinnati and Nashville.”
The flights to Cleveland will start departing March 16. Flights will run Monday through Friday mid-morning, mid-afternoon and evening.
A round trip ticket from Cincinnati to Cleveland will cost $428 and a one-way ticket will cost $214.
Tickets can be purchased on their website or by calling 800-437-3931.
