Ultimate Air Shuttle to expand to Nashville and Cleveland

“Our business and leisure customers have requested service to Nashville for a long time. All of us here at Ultimate Air Shuttle are excited to finally begin the only nonstop flight to Nashville from Cincinnati. Passengers will enjoy the same FBO experience when they arrive at BNA as they have enjoyed at LUK the last 10 years” said Rick Pawlak, Senior Vice President of Ultimate Air Shuttle. “We are expanding our Cleveland schedule to keep up with customer demand. "We are always listening and evolving to best serve our customers. The schedule is built to serve the business community here in Cincinnati and Nashville.”