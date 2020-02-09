Dogs rescued by firefighters after house fire in English Woods

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Firefighters recused dogs after a house fire occurred in English Woods Sunday, said District Fire Chief Nate Cash.
Police received a call at 12:04 p.m. about the fire that occurred in the 1700 block of Denham Street.
Chief Cash says the fire started due to clothes that fell on top of a space heater.
The fire even damaged parts of the neighbor’s house, said Chief Cash.
It is unclear if the occupants were at home during the time of the fire or not.
No injuries have been reported.
