Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the tiebreaking goal late and Philipp Grubauer had 31 saves as Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1. Nazem Kadri scored earlier in the third to tie the score, and MacKinnon beat Elvis Merzlikins with a slap shot from the left point as Avalanche rolled to their third straight win and sixth in the past seven games. Seth Jones scored for the Blue Jackets, and Merzlikins lost for the first time in the last 10 games.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 17 points and Jalen Crutcher led a second-half rally that swept No. 6 Dayton to a 71-65 victory over Saint Louis. Dayton has won 12 straight, vaulting to its highest ranking in 53 years. The Flyers are unbeaten in the Atlantic 10 Conference but the Billikens have given them their two closest calls. Crutcher's last-second 3-pointer in overtime rallied the Flyers to a 78-76 victory on Jan. 17 on the Billikens' court. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as Dayton broke open a tight game Saturday. Jordan Goodwin led Saint Louis with 22 points.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a 69-59 win over the No. 13 Mountaineers. Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead. Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) with 15 points.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyrique Jones scored 14 points and hauled in 18 rebounds and Xavier took control of a tight game down the stretch to pull out a 64-58 Big East Conference win over Providence before a capacity home crowd. Paul Scruggs scored 13 points, including two free throws with 27.5 seconds left to make it a two-possession game with a 63-58 lead. Zach Freemantle added 11 points for Xavier, which has won three straight games. KyKyTandy finished with 10 points, all in the second half for the Musketeers. Nate Watson scored 16 points to lead Providence, which had won its last two games.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jarrod West totaled 25 points and seven assists and Mikel Beyers came off the bench to score a career-high 24 as Marshall held off Louisiana Tech 83-79 in overtime. West sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor with four 3-pointers for the Thundering Herd (12-13, 6-6 Conference USA). Beyers sank 6 of 9 from 3-point range and added six rebounds. Kalob Ledoux led six players in double figures with 16 points for the Bulldogs (17-7, 8-4).
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — elani Simmons came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score a career-high 24 points to lead Youngstown State to a 67-55 win over Cleveland State. Simmons scored 14 points in 15 minutes in the second half to help the Penguins (14-11, 7-5 Horizon League) to erase a 32-26 halftime deficit. Algevon Eichelberg led the Vikings with 21 points,