5-hour standoff leaves NKY community on edge: ‘It was total chaos’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Lewis County man has been charged after a 5-hour standoff in Lewis County Friday night that saw him shoot at officers and pour gasoline on himself before he surrendered.
Adrian Hord, 41, of Tollesboro, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment of a police officer, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Patricia Morgan lives around the corner from where the standoff happened. She says she counted “thirty-some-odd” trooper cars at the scene.
“It was total chaos, and everybody was scared to death,” Morgan told FOX19 NOW.
Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. to find Hard barricaded in a detached garage. Authorities reportedly learned during the standoff that Word had allegedly assaulted three adults and two children, resulting in extensive injuries.
At one point, Hard fired shots in the direction of officers, according to the sheriff’s office, and two officers fired back. No injuries resulted.
The scene was especially concerning for Morgan, as she lives with and cares for her elderly mother.
“I was in such a panic because, you know, she’s elderly, she’s sick, and I couldn’t get back to her,” Morgan explained.
After two-and-a-half hours of trying to get home, Morgan says she was finally able to get within eyesight of her house. Then she reportedly asked a trooper if she could get inside.
“He said, ‘Run as fast as you can, get in that house. Do not get near doors or windows,'" Morgan recalled.
Around 10:10 p.m., some five hours into the standoff, Hord reportedly poured gasoline on himself. But half-an-hour later, officers were able to enter the garage and take him into custody.
Morgan says she’s known Hord for a long time and was surprised he did what he did.
“I didn’t think he’d ever go this far,” she said, “or this crazy.”
