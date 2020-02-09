Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight is back at Indiana for the first time in nearly two decades. The 79-year-old combustible coach won three national championships in 29 seasons with the Hoosiers. But he had stayed away after he was fired in 2000. That absence ended Saturday when he was honored at halftime of the Purdue-Indiana game at Assembly Hall along with his 1980 Big Ten title team. He was surrounded by dozens of former players and thousands of fans chanting his name. He wasn't as loud or fiery as he was all those years ago. In fact, he needed help as he shuffled back to the court. But he seemed to enjoy the moment every bit as much as those inside arena.