Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill to ban the paddling of students. The measure cleared the House on a 65-17 vote Friday. It now goes to the Senate. The bill would prohibit schools from using corporal punishment. Kentucky is among 19 states that currently allow it. Rep. Steve Riley says corporal punishment is ineffective because it fails to change behavior in a positive way. Rep. Kevin Bratcher recalled being paddled while in high school after being caught sneaking out of school to chew tobacco. He says it didn't curb the behavior. Instead, he says he and his classmates made sure someone kept watch the next time.