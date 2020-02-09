Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FLU SEASON-OHIO
Ohio flu hospitalizations reach highest number this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say flu hospitalizations reached their highest number for the 2019-2020 season. The Ohio Department of Health said Friday 832 people were hospitalized between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, a 36% percent increase from the previous week. Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says the spike in hospitalizations is “deeply concerning.” Health officials say an 11-year-old girl from Lake County earlier this week became the state's second pediatric flu death this season. A 16-year-old girl from Cuyahoga County was the first. The state doesn't track adult flu-related deaths. There have been nearly 4,500 flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio this season.
OHIO STATE-FOOTBALL ASSISTANT
Ex-Ohio State assistant gets jail time for violating order
DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio State University assistant football coach Zach Smith has received jail time for violating a civil protection order involving his ex-wife. A Municipal Court judge in the Columbus suburb of Delaware on Friday suspended 160 days of an 180-day sentence and gave Smith one day's credit for time served. The 35-year-old Smith was found guilty in December. He was arrested in May when he tried to pick up his children from a Powell elementary school while his ex-wife was present and became confrontational with staff. Smith was fired as OSU receivers coach in July 2018.
XGR-FIREWORKS-OHIO
Ohio bill allowing fireworks on private property criticized
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Opponents of a bill that would repeal a ban on setting off fireworks on private property are warning the legislation could lead to dangerous consequences. Sherill Williams is president and CEO of the Ohio affiliate of Prevent Blindness. She says one in five of the 10,000 serious consumer fireworks injuries each year are to the eye. The bill before the House Commerce and Labor Committee would allow individuals to buy and use consumer fireworks in Ohio. Current law allows consumers to buy fireworks in Ohio, but mandates they be taken out of the state within 48 hours.
ETHANE FUTURE-APPALACHIA
Ohio jobs office provides $20M for proposed ethane cracker
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio's private nonprofit development corporation says it's giving one of the developers of a proposed ethane “cracker” plant $20 million. JobsOhio spokesman Matt Englehart said in a statement Friday the money will be paid directly to a contractor for the developers to complete engineering and site-related preparation work. The Appalachian region surrounding southeastern Ohio's Belmont County has been eagerly awaiting a decision from PTTGC America LLC and partner Daelim Chemical USA about whether it will build a multi-billion dollar plant. Officials say the facility would create thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent positions.
CENTRAL STATE-PRESIDENT
Central State University announces hiring of new president
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (AP) — Central State University has announced the selection of its ninth president. The university in Wilberforce said Friday it selected Jack Thomas, who left his position at Western Illinois University last year after eight years. Thomas replaces Central State president Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, who is stepping down also after eight years. During Jackson-Hammond's tenure the school opened a new $33.5 million student center and a $24 million residence hall. Thomas called Central State, a historically black university, a special institution where he could contribute the most to its future success.
BROWNS MASCOT
Ex-Cleveland Browns mascot, Swagger, dies at age 6
CLEVELAND (AP) — The 145-pound bull mastiff that represented the Cleveland Browns for every game from 2014 until last October has died. Cleveland.com reports the family that owns Swagger confirmed that he died after suffering from cancer and a stroke at the age of six. The NFL team had announced Swagger's retirement in October but did not disclose the canine's health issues at the time. Swagger ran out of the tunnel for Cleveland Browns games at the FirstEnergy Stadium for five years. He made his last run with the team on Oct 13, before the Browns lost to the Seattle Seahawks. His son, Swagger Jr., took over for him in November.
CANDIDATE-DATING SITE
Ohio GOP strips candidate of endorsement over dating site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party's governing body has taken back its endorsement of a state House candidate. The party's chairwoman had urged Joe Dills to withdraw from the March 17 primary because he has had an account with an online dating site that encourages extramarital affairs. The GOP's state central & executive committee met Thursday night by conference call and announced it won't endorse anyone in the three-candidate primary in Clermont County. Dills blamed “insiders in Columbus” and says he has the support of Republicans in the 65th district. Dills said he signed up for an Ashley Madison account while single.
DRUG BINGE SLAYING
Man pleads guilty to shooting wrong person during meth binge
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man who targeted the wrong person while sleepless for days during a methamphetamine binge has pleaded guilty to murder in the slaying of a father of eight children and stepchildren. The Akron Beacon Journal reports 26-year-old Sonny Howard asked the family of Daniel Lee Jones for forgiveness during a court hearing Thursday in Akron. Prosecutors say Jones shot the 37-year-old Howard in Akron in January 2019 because he thought he had broken into his apartment. Howard's attorney says the slaying wouldn't have happened were it not for Howard's lack of sleep and drug use.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Extreme wind gusts, blowing snow and widespread flooding is making traveling treacherous as a storm system moves into the northeastern United States. At least five people have died in Southern states, where the water is rising in many places after days of rain. The National Weather Service is checking out reports of tornadoes in multiple states. Hundreds of people have been evacuated as their homes and cars have flooded, and many school districts have canceled classes. And when this storm front blows through, there's little room to relax, because forecasters say another major weather system is on its way.
GRANDPARENT SCAM-OHIO
Ohio police say woman lost $2,400 in 'grandparent scam
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a woman lost $2,400 in a so-called “grandparent scam” after receiving a call that her grandson was in jail. Mansfield police in north-central Ohio say the 76-year-old woman received the call Wednesday from a man claiming to be her grandson's lawyer. The Mansfield News Journal reports the woman wired $2,400 via Western Union. Police say the woman grew suspicious after the man called again and asked for $8,400, and she learned by contacting family members her grandson was fine. The Ohio Attorney General's Office regularly warns to be aware of such elder scams.