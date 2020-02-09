More rain to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -An approaching cold front will bring showers to the region Sunday night and Monday, but temperatures will remain rather mild.
Monday’s daytime high temp of 47 degrees will most likely occur during the morning hours and then slowly fall through the day. While there is a chance of a shower during the afternoon, many of us will stay dry after the more widespread showers end by noon.
Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40′s.
Rain returns for Wednesday, with a rain and snow mix forecast for Thursday. Thursday will be much colder with temps steady in the mid 30s.
Sunshine is back on Friday, but Friday will be quite cold with morning lows in the mid-teens and afternoon high temps in the mid to upper 20′s.
Expect more sun on Saturday but rain makes a return on Sunday.
