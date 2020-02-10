Backstreet Boys taking the stage in OH, KY and IN

February 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 11:13 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Backstreet Boys will be bringing their world tour through the Tri-State this summer.

The boy band is set to take the stage in Cuyahoga Falls, Lexington and Indianapolis.

  • Lexington: Rupp Arena on July 27
  • Cuyahoga Falls: Blossom MJusic Center on July 28
  • Indianapolis: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on July 31

All five 1990s heartthrobs, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson will perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

