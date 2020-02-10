Amy Murray, Hamilton Co. GOP to make announcement about ‘the future’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Council Member Amy Murray is expected to hold a news conference Monday with Hamilton Count FOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou about “the future.”
This comes amid multiple media reports that the Republican is leaving council for another position, possibly to work in President Donald Trump’s administration.
“The @HamCoGOP will host a press conference today, 2/10/20 at 130p at GOP HQ at 430 Reading Rd, Ste 201 where I will be joined by @ElectAmyMurray. We will discuss the future,” Triantafilou tweeted about 6:30 a.m.
When FOX19 NOW reached out to Triantafilou, he indicated he had nothing to add until the news conference.
Murray has chosen Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman and Councilman Jeff Pastor to select her replacement, Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman confirms to FOX19 NOW.
Murray responded to our requests for comment by alerting us to the news conference.
Murray’s current council term runs through December 2021.
Smitherman said Monday he selected her to fill Chris Monzel’s seat nearly 10 years ago, when Monzel was elected to the Hamilton County Commission.
Murray, a former Procter & Gamble executive, lost the seat in an election in 2011 but won another council seat two years later. She was re-elected in 2017.
FOX19 NOW will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.