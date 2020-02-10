Cincinnati not a great city for dating, survey says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Having good luck dating in the city? If your answer is yes, you may want to share your relationship advice.
According to a new survey from Apartment List, the Queen City ranked No. 34 out of 86 on the list of best and worst metros for dating.
Apartment List asked over 20,000 renters: “How would you rate your current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date?”
In Cincinnati, 28.7 percent of singles reported overall satisfaction with dating opportunities.
Provo, Utah ranked the top and North Port, Fla., came in last place.
According to their survey, men tended to view their dating experiences more positively than women.
