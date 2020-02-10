Cincinnati police vehicle struck, driver under arrest on OVI charge

BOND HILL (FOX19) - A driver is under arrest on an OVI charge after Cincinnati police say his car struck a marked SUV in Bond Hill overnight.
The officer was out of his police vehicle responding to a call for service at the time it was struck in the 7000 block of Reading Road at 12:45 a.m. Monday. He was not hurt, police tell us.
The driver, identified by police as Lamar Crawford, was not hurt, but he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center to get checked out as a precaution.
