Dewey’s closing at Newport on the Levee - or are they?

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The Dewey’s Pizza location will be closing their doors at Newport on the Levee, but it may not be a permanent move.
“Due to our construction schedule and the transformation that is coming to Newport, Dewey’s will close its current location, but is in active discussions to relocate at the Levee and be part of the new Newport,” Senior Vice President of Leasing Adam Schwegman said in a statement.
In June, Cincinnati-based North American Properties (NAP) unveiled the first glimpse at its plans to transform Newport on the Levee.
The new 360,000-square-foot space will feature new dining options, authentic experiences, inviting spaces, and vibrant events that can entertain guests for 18 hours a day, they said in the release.
NAP said they will announce new restaurant and retail concepts over the next few months.
