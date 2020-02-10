Elevator repairs to begin Monday at Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Repairs to the elevators at the Hamilton County Justice Center will begin Monday, said Hamilton County Captain Scott Kerr.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said in a news release in January that elevators 7 and 8 in the south building and elevator 3 in the north building were placed out of service for maintenance Jan. 22.
“The hoist cables needed to be replaced in all three elevators before they could be put back into service,” said Captain Scott Kerr.
Capitan Kerr says the two elevators in the south building were officer elevators. The officers had to then use the other two south building elevators, which was the reason why they were blocked off for friends and family visitation with the exception of professional visitors, such as attorneys and chaplains.
Due to the elevator shut down, officers are only letting half of the inmates out of their cells in the morning and the other half out of their cells in the afternoon, said Capitan Kerr.
Jail operations such as food, commissary, and laundry are continuing in the South tower.
They hope to have the South building elevators repaired and re-inspected by Friday.
