Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Purdue is positioned to chase down an NCAA Tournament bid in a tough Big Ten Conference. The Boilermakers have 10 losses but are in the top 30 of the NCAA's NET rankings. They also play in KenPom's top-rated league with games ahead that could improve their tournament resume. Purdue has won three straight games, including a rout of No. 17 Iowa and a win at Indiana in the past week. Arizona State and Rhode Island are other teams improving their chances with Selection Sunday five weeks away. Florida and Memphis are teams who have slid in recent weeks.