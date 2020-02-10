Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece to lead Marquette to a 76-57 victory over No. 19 Butler. The Golden Eagles put the game away when McEwen hit back-to-back 3 pointers and Bailey followed with another to give Marquette a 62-45 lead with 6:09 remaining. The victory avenged an 89-85 overtime loss at Butler on Jan. 24. That was Marquette’s only loss in its last seven games. Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 23 points and Bryce Nze had 14. The Bulldogs have lost five of eight after a 15-1 start.
UNDATED (AP) — Purdue is positioned to chase down an NCAA Tournament bid in a tough Big Ten Conference. The Boilermakers have 10 losses but are in the top 30 of the NCAA's NET rankings. They also play in KenPom's top-rated league with games ahead that could improve their tournament resume. Purdue has won three straight games, including a rout of No. 17 Iowa and a win at Indiana in the past week. Arizona State and Rhode Island are other teams improving their chances with Selection Sunday five weeks away. Florida and Memphis are teams who have slid in recent weeks.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Rex Pflueger had 18 points, and John Mooney had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Notre Dame won its fourth straight with a 61-57 victory over Clemson on Sunday night. The Fighting Irish rallied from seven points down in the second half to send Clemson to its third straight defeat. With the game tied at 50, T.J. Gibbs put Notre Dame ahead for good with floater in the lane with 3:44 to go. Pflueger increased the lead with a 3-pointer with 1:07 to play. Alex Hemenway and Tevin Mack led Clemson with 16 points each.
LINCOLN, Nebr. (AP) — Grace Berger turned a turnover into a layup with 30 seconds left and Jaelynn Penn turned another into a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to play and No. 18 Indiana held on to defeat Nebraska 57-53. Indiana, which missed its last four shots of the third quarter, missed its first 15 of the fourth quarter but went up 53-51 on a pair of Berger free throws with 2:50 to play. Nicea Eliely tied the game at 53 with 1:45 remaining. Penn led the Hoosiers with 14 points. Kate Cain scored 12 points for Nebraska.