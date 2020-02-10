Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman James Bouknight scored 23 points, including two key free throws in overtime as UConn upset Cincinnati 72-71 in the American Athletic Conference. Christian Vital added 19 points for the Huskies (13-10, 4-6 American), who had lost eight games this season by seven points or fewer. Cincinnati's Jarron Cumberland's jump shot attempt at the buzzer was waved off and he did not get a foul call despite contact by UConn's Christian Vital. Tre Scott scored 25 points and Keith Williams added 14 for Cincinnati (15-8, 8-3), which had won five straight to share the American Athletic Conference lead.