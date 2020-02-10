Lake Catholic High School swim coach placed on leave after accusations of sexual conduct with student surface

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake Catholic High School swim team coach was placed on leave after allegations of engaging in sexual activity with a student surfaced, according to Cleveland Catholic Diocese Deacon Jim Armstrong.
Deacon Jim confirmed Lake Catholic High School’s administration learned about the allegations on Friday, and placed the coach on leave pending the results of the investigation conducted by authorities.
The Cleveland Catholic Diocese’s statement to a 19 News said:
“The conduct alleged is totally unacceptable and in clear violation of diocesan and school policies and standards which are in place to protect the wellbeing and safety of the students entrusted to our care. We stand ready to cooperate in any way we can with civil authorities and will continue to make the safety and wellbeing of our students as our highest priority.”
