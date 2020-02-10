Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Pete Buttigieg has been on defense in the days leading up to Tuesday's New Hampshire primary as his Democratic presidential rivals attacked him on everything from his struggle to connect with black voters to accepting campaign contributions from large donors. The wave of criticism is part of an effort to blunt any momentum he has heading into the primary. Bernie Sanders blasted Buttigieg for taking contributions from the very wealthy, suggesting he won't stand up to “Wall Street tycoons” or “the corporate elite.” Elizabeth Warren voiced similar criticism, telling ABC's “This Week" that “the coalition of billionaires is not exactly what's going carry us over the top."