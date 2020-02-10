Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020
Buttigieg on defense as rivals aim to blunt his momentum
DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Pete Buttigieg has been on defense in the days leading up to Tuesday's New Hampshire primary as his Democratic presidential rivals attacked him on everything from his struggle to connect with black voters to accepting campaign contributions from large donors. The wave of criticism is part of an effort to blunt any momentum he has heading into the primary. Bernie Sanders blasted Buttigieg for taking contributions from the very wealthy, suggesting he won't stand up to “Wall Street tycoons” or “the corporate elite.” Elizabeth Warren voiced similar criticism, telling ABC's “This Week" that “the coalition of billionaires is not exactly what's going carry us over the top."
ELECTION 2020-IOWA
Sanders to seek partial recanvass of Iowa caucus results
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Iowa caucuses haven't wrapped up yet. Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign plans to ask for a “partial recanvass” of the results of last week's Iowa caucuses. A campaign aide confirmed the plans Sunday night, ahead of a Monday deadline for candidates to ask the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass the results. A recanvass is not a recount, but a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly. The state party released updated results on Sunday showing Pete Buttigieg leading Sanders by two state delegate equivalents.
MAN SLAIN-PLEA
Indiana woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting man
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman has pleaded guilty in the fatal 2018 shooting of a man whose body was dumped in a wooded area. Fifty-two-year-old Cindy Goodwin of Elkhart pleaded guilty Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court to one count of murder in the slaying of 50-year-old Johnny Mullins. Goodwin admitted during Thursday's hearing that she killed Mullins on April 1, 2018. His body was found in a wooded area near the apartment complex where Goodwin lived. She's scheduled to be sentenced March 26. Her plea agreement calls a sentence of 45 years in prison and 10 years of probation.
CONVENIENCE STORE SHOOTING-CHICAGO
Four, including three teens, charged in store owner's death
CHICAGO (AP) — An adult and three teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Chicago convenience store owner during an armed robbery. Mohammed I. Maali was killed Friday when four suspects, including a 13-year-old, entered the store and grabbed cash from the register. Maali exchanged gunfire with at least one of the robbers, wounding two. Responding officers followed a blood trail left by 34-year-old Sammy Trice, arresting him inside an abandoned apartment building. The other suspects were arrested after police stopped an auto that contained a wounded 17-year-old Anthony Carter. Trice and Carter, who is charged as an adult, are being held without bond.
STATE TROOPER ATTACK
Indiana woman accused of biting trooper during traffic stop
Authorities say a 38-year-old woman allegedly bit an Indiana state trooper after a traffic stop that also resulted in separate drunk driving arrest. Police say Daphney Allen was a front seat passenger in an SUV stopped Friday evening for running a stop sign in Vigo County. The driver, William Roberts, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. There were three children under age 10 in the vehicle. Allen faces battery, resisting law enforcement and neglect of dependents, among other charges. The 51-year-old Roberts was charged with crimes including for driving intoxicated.
OFFICER DRUNK DRIVING
Off-duty Plainfield officer arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer responding to an emergency call has been arrested for driving drunk. The Plainfield Police Department says 33-year-old Patrick Tucker was among several officers responding to a situation Friday. A fellow officer noticed “signs of possible alcohol impairment.” Tucker was removed from the scene, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and booked into county jail. The Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office will determine formal charges. Tucker has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the recommendation for termination. It was immediately unclear if Tucker has an attorney. A listed phone number couldn't be located Sunday.
CRUISE SHIP-GREAT LAKES
New cruise ship scheduled to visit Great Lakes in 2022
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A cruise ship currently being built in Norway is scheduled to visit the Great Lakes, including a stop at Traverse City in northern Michigan eight times starting January 2022. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the Discovery Center & Pier about a year ago announced plans to transform a former coal dock in Michigan into a site that ships could use to land passengers. It's part of efforts to attract more cruise ship traffic to Grand Traverse Bay. The 665-foot-long Viking Octantis is offering four different itineraries, starting in January 2022. Discovery Pier officials say they're excited about the scientific bent of the planned cruises.
COAL-TO-DIESEL PLANT
Judge: Indiana agency violated rules on factory permit
EVANSVILLE, Ind (AP) — An administrative law judge ruled that Indiana’s environmental agency broke its own public comment rules when it issued an air pollution permit for a $2.5 billion coal-to-diesel plant planned in southwestern Indiana. Environmental Law Judge Catherine Gibbs agreed with the plant's opponents that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management did not respond to a public records request before the 30-day public comment period ended. An attorney for the opponents, Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life and Valley Watch, says the judge has not issued an order yet that would require IDEM to reopen public comments.