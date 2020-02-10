Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say a shooting near a club in Ohio left three men dead and at least two other people injured. Youngstown police say they were called to reports of multiple gunfire in the vicinity of a club on the city's north side around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say the two injured people were taken to a hospital and are reported in stable condition. Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify the shooter or shooters. Authorities say the names of the men who died are being withheld until relatives can be notified. The Mahoning County Coroner's Office is assisting in the investigation.