Luke Fickell: I’m staying

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Luke Fickell is staying!
The head football coach at University of Cincinnati indicated in a tweet Monday he is not leaving for the head coaching job at Michigan State.
There has been wide speculation that Fickell would be the successor for outgoing MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman, especially after Beekman traveled to Cincinnati over the weekend, according to multiple media reports.
Fickell has secured his fourth recruiting class at UC, which is considered the best in the last two decades.
A total of 20 recruits have now signed with UC, four of them from the Cincinnati area and 11 from Ohio.
The class is ranked 40th in the nation, best in the Group of Five, and ahead of Power Five programs like NC State, Louisville, Missouri, and Michigan State
MSU trustees are expected to get an update Monday on the search for their new football coach, according to WILX-TV in Lansing.
