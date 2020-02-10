Ohio film makers win Oscar for “Best Documentary”

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) -A documentary, filmed in Dayton and produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, won an Oscar Sunday night for “Best Documentary Feature.”
“American Factory,” the first film produced by Higher Ground Productions, is a documentary that highlights issues about workers’ rights.
The movie is about a Chinese billionaire who opened an automotive glass factory company called Fuyao, after General Motors closed in 2008 hiring 2,000 American workers. It illustrates the clash between American and Chinese cultures and how management takes advantage of their employees.
The movie also won an an award at the Sundance Film Festival.
The film was directed by Yellow Springs natives Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar.
“Our film is from Ohio and China. Go Buckeyes! But it really could be from anywhere that people put on a uniform, a punch clock, trying to make their families have a better life,” said Reichert during her Oscar acceptance speech. “Working people have it harder and harder these days and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite.”
Reichert and Bognar received an Academy Award nomination for “Best Documentary” in 2009 for their HBO film, “The Last Truck: The Closing of a GM Plant”- a movie about the final months of the same GM plant.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.