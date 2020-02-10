‘Overwhelming’ response as Tri-state mothers donate to family of gunned down woman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mothers around the Tri-state are rallying to support the children of a woman who was gunned down last week in Mt. Auburn.
Dominique Lee, 28, was eight-months pregnant when she was shot on Feb. 2 in the 2400 block of Reading Road. Police say the bullet was not meant for her.
Lee would later die at Christ Hospital, though doctors were able to save her baby by emergency C-section.
According to those close to Lee, she also left behind a 3-year-old child.
The story has touched many hearts in the region, including that of Jessica Zalants. Zalants never met Lee but works with her godsister at a restaurant in Loveland, Enoteca Emilia.
Early last week, Zalants spotted a memo at work asking employees for donations to support Lee’s family. Zalants, also a mother, then posted a plea for help in a local mother’s group on Facebook.
It wasn’t long before woman from across town began reaching out.
“It was amazing,” Zalants said. “Cribs, strollers, car seats... It was insane!”
Zalant spent Sunday picking up the donated items. Meanwhile, she shared the news with Lee’s godsister.
“She was overwhelmed,” Zalants said. “She said, ‘This is amazing!' We went to tell her today, and she started crying.”
Zalants says she can’t imagine the pain Lee’s loved ones are feeling right now.
“Like they say, it takes a village to raise a kid,” she said. “We have an amazing community, and I would’ve never expected all of that until I saw the outpouring of support for this woman.”
She plans to donate the items on Monday.
More items are still needed: diapers (with receipt), baby wipes, bottles (with slow-flow nipples), cleaning supplies and grocery-store gift cards.
If you would like to donate, you can reach out to Zalants on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.