Puppies worth $6K stolen from Liberty Twp. pet store, sheriff says

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Two French bulldog puppies were fraudulently purchased from a pet store in Liberty Township, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
According to Jones, the puppies were stolen from the Your New Puppy pet store on Oct. 30, 2019.
Detectives investigating the case identified the suspect as Jerry Armstrong.
He purchased the two puppies with a fraudulent credit card for $6,000, Jones said.
When questioned, Armstrong told detectives he sold the dogs and has no knowledge of who he sold them to or where the subjects reside.
Jones said a theft of deception warrant was issued for Armstrong.
He is currently incarcerated in Kentucky and will be transported to the Butler County Jail upon release.
“We hope these canines are being properly cared for by whomever bought them from this individual, and hope he doesn’t think coming up here to Butler County to commit this crime would somehow make it easier for him. If so, he’s sadly mistaken,” Sheriff Jones said.
