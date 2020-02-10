Rescue provides update on animals from Clermont County hoarding case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two horses involved in a large animal hoarding case are reportedly faring well thanks to the efforts of their rescuers.
The horses are named Skip and Josie.
Kimberly Kinder, president of Fighting Chance Rescue, provided an update on their conditions Sunday, one month after they and dozens of other animals were found neglected at a house in Clermont County.
“(They) have gained weight and are learning to trust humans again,” Kinder told FOX19 NOW.
Kinder explains Skip and Josie were at one point inseparable and that they are working to get Skip over his separation anxiety. She called Skip “traumatized” in January, just after the rescue took the horses in.
Skip and Josie are two of six horses discovered at the house.
All told, officials say they found 21 German shepherds, six horses, 20 cats and several ferrets and guinea pigs. The animals were reportedly emaciated, some in cages and many living in their own waste.
Officials say the horses were confined in a small area outside the house. Kinder adds they also stood in their own waste, that their fur was matted and that they were severely underweight.
The homeowner, 68-year-old Carolyn Fluhart, has been charged in the case.
In addition to Skip and Josie, Fighting Chance Rescue also recently took in Star, a horse bought on Craigslist who could not initially stand due to severe malnourishment.
Star is also reportedly doing much better, even walking as recently as last week.
You can donate to Fighting Chance Rescue here.
