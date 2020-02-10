Temperatures fall this week, expect upper 20’s by Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On and off showers into the afternoon, staying cloudy this afternoon with temperatures back to near 40 degrees by late day.
Rain will be on and off Tuesday with sunshine and mixed clouds. The high will be 42 degrees.
Another front approaches Wednesday, bringing us rain showers in a rain snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday before a huge temperature drop.
Friday will be dry and will reach the upper 20s.
Saturday will also be dry, but will reach the lower 40s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.