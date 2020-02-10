Toledo looks to extend streak vs Miami

TEAM LEADERSHIP: This will be a homecoming game for RedHawks junior Dalonte Brown, who's putting up 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds this season. Nike Sibande has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. On the other bench, Marreon Jackson has averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists while Luke Knapke has put up 16.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.