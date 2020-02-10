UC’s Luke Fickell and Michigan State football: The Latest

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Michigan State trustees are expected to hold an emergency meeting soon to approve University of Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell as MSU’s new football coach, according to the sports director for WLNS-TV in Lansing.
Fickell, 46, will get a 5-year contract for somewhere between $25 million to $35 million, Fred Heumann said in a tweet late Sunday.
Citing an unnamed source, WLNS-TV also reports officials with MSU’s Athletic Department will meet with board members Monday to brief them on the search for a new football coach.
The board has a previously scheduled meeting Friday, according to MSU’s website. The contract for a new head coach is not on the agenda online.
WLNS reports MSU’s Athletic Director Bill Beekman made a trip to Cincinnati this weekend. They have video of Beekman arriving back in Michigan, but Fickell was not on board the plane.
One source told Fox19 NOW that Fickell has been “crazy tight lipped” about the process.
Fox19 has reached out to several coaches, players and former players but they have not given any information about the possible move.
All of this comes as Fickell has secured his fourth recruiting class at the University of Cincinnati which is considered the best in the last two decades.
A total of 20 recruits have now signed with UC, four of them from the Cincinnati area and 11 from Ohio.
The class is ranked 40th in the nation, best in the Group of Five, and ahead of Power Five programs like NC State, Louisville, Missouri, and Michigan State.
