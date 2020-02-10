A wet start to the new work week

By Frank Marzullo | February 10, 2020 at 4:52 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 4:52 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We start your work week out with some scattered rain for Monday morning. Most of the rain tapers by mid morning staying mainly cloudy this afternoon with a high around 45.

It will be an on and off type away with sunshine mixed with clouds on Tuesday and a high of 42.

Another front approaches Wednesday bringing us rain showers in a rain snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday before a huge temperature drop.

While we stay dry Friday and Saturday daytime highs Friday only the upper 20s.

