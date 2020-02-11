BIG EAST honors Xavier’s Tandy, Jones

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Xavier guard Kyky Tandy and center Tyrique Jones earned BIG EAST Conference honors this week.
Tandy was named BIG EAST Conference Freshman of the Week after averaging 11.0 points, including 50% on three-point field goal attempts, over the Musketeers’ two wins against DePaul and Providence.
In the team’s five conference wins this season, Tandy has averaged 13.2 point per game and is shooting 56.5% from beyond the arc.
Jones was named to the BIG EAST Conference Weekly Honor Roll. The senior averaged 18 rebounds over the past two games accompanying 13 points and three assists.
Jones leads the team and conference in rebounding (11.2 per game) and is second on the team in scoring (13.5 ppg).
Xavier (16-8, 5-6 BIG EAST Conference) looks to make it four straight wins against No. 19 Butler Wednesday evening.
