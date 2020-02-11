Diebold Nixdorf: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) _ Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $122.6 million in its fourth quarter.
The North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.
The maker of bank teller machines, security systems and other equipment posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $341.3 million, or $4.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.41 billion.
Diebold Nixdorf expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion.
Diebold Nixdorf shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
